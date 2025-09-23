Mike Gundy leaves Oklahoma State with a legacy as unique as it is viral. After more than two decades at the helm, the Cowboys announced Tuesday that Gundy, 58, has been fired following a steep decline over the past two seasons. Once a consistent contender in the Big 12, Gundy's final stretch included a 3-9 season in 2024 and a 1-2 start to 2025 after a stunning loss to Tulsa in Week 4.

But Gundy's legacy isn't measured in wins alone. Between his viral "I'm a man! I'm 40!" rant to the legendary mullet, Gundy became a social media mainstay long before viral highlights were mandatory. He was never afraid of controversy either -- whether it was wearing an OAN shirt or seemingly defending star running back Ollie Gordon's DUI arrest, Gundy could provoke, amuse and dominate a headline all at once.

On the field, Gundy transformed Oklahoma State football, delivering eight double-digit win seasons, 18 bowl appearances -- including five New Year's Six bowls -- and the program's first outright Big 12 title in 2011. Off the field, he left a trail of GIFs, memes and unforgettable moments, cementing his reputation as one of college football's most colorful and unpredictable characters.

"I'm a man, I'm 40!' rant (2007)

No viral moment in Gundy's career comes close to his infamous tirade during a media session in 2007. The outburst came after a 49-45 win against Texas Tech, when Gundy derailed a press conference to defend quarterback Bobby Reid from what he believed was unfair criticism in a column published in The Oklahoman. Holding up a copy of the paper, Gundy launched into a fiery rant that included the now-immortal line: "I'm a man, I'm 40!"

The clip quickly spread beyond college football, becoming late-night comedy material and one of the first viral sports videos of the YouTube era. While his delivery drew laughs, the eruption cemented Gundy's reputation as a combative, outspoken coach unafraid to challenge the media.

The mullet era (2016-present)

Gundy's mullet became as much a trademark as his playbook during the later years of his tenure, earning national attention and making him one of college football's most recognizable coaches. Sporting the long, flowing hair since around 2016, Gundy embraced the look with the same confidence he brought to the sideline, turning a personal style choice into a cultural phenomenon.

By the late 2010s, Gundy's mullet had spawned memes, merchandise and national media features, turning a simple haircut into a viral emblem of his larger-than-life personality.

Mike Gundy's Justin Bieber Ringtone (2011)

In an unexpected twist, Gundy became a viral sensation off the field when then-16-year-old pop star Justin Bieber set the infamous "I'm a man, I'm 40!" soundbite as his ringtone. During a radio interview, Bieber said he thought the clip was funny enough to use for every call.

That revelation caught the attention of Gundy, who embraced the humor, changing his own ringtone to a snippet of Bieber's hit song "Baby." During a press conference in February 2011, Gundy received a phone call mid-briefing with the ringtone blaring loudly, interrupting his introduction of new assistant coaches.

Oklahoma rattlesnake hunt (2017)

In 2017, Gundy took a break from the sidelines for a decidedly unconventional adventure: rattlesnake hunting in rural Oklahoma. Armed with little more than a stick, the Oklahoma State coach participated in the Okeene Rattlesnake Round-Up, an event held annually for more than 80 years.

The festival, a staple of the region, features live snake-handling demonstrations, a "Den of Death" show, and opportunities for attendees to hunt, buy or sell snakes. Gundy, joined by guides Todd and Wild Bill, braved the rattlesnakes' venomous fans, an unusual sight for a college football coach but a testament to his willingness to embrace rugged Oklahoma culture.

Oklahoma State wrestling promo (2017)

Gundy became an unlikely viral figure once again through a 40-second promo video highlighting Oklahoma State's wrestling program. The clip featured the team in action, but what made it unforgettable was Gundy himself appearing on-screen in a wrestling singlet, delivering deadpan commentary while sporting his signature mullet and, of course, the ever-present "Big Daddy" mug.

Best-of-the-rest: More Gundy viral moments

Beyond his headline-grabbing clips, Gundy produced countless smaller but memorable viral moments. From dancing in the locker room to playfully mocking media questions, he consistently found ways to entertain with his dry humor and candid interviews.

Thanks for the laughs, Mike.