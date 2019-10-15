Mike Leach imposes social media ban for Washington State players amid three-game losing skid

As Dean Wormer Mike Leach once opined, "Fat, dumb and happy and entitled is no way to go through life, son." As such, Leach is doing his best to eliminate what he deems to be too much outside noise in the wake of his team's losing streak.

Per the Yakima Herald, Leach put a ban on social media for his players following the 38-13 loss at Utah. Though Leach didn't come out and announce it, he confirmed the move following last weekend's loss to Arizona State.

"I think we entertain too many distractions," Leach said, "and if I had it to do over again, I would've done it when we started camp. But no, I think we entertain too many distractions. I think we're a little too distracted right now, but I think there is a teamwide determination to be less distracted."

Leach is far from the first coach to implement a social media ban. Plenty ask their players to turn off Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and the like prior to the season. Though scrolling through Instagram probably has less to do with Washington State's three-game losing streak than turnovers and poor defense, Leach obviously feels everyone's focus needs to be on getting better. Leach himself has tweeted once since Sept. 27, which was a link to a fundraiser on Oct. 3.

It's been a tumultuous season for the Cougars. Defensive coordinator Tracy Claeys resigned following the team's loss to Utah and the schedule doesn't let up any time soon. Up next is a game at Colorado, followed by games at Oregon, at Cal, vs. Stanford and at Washington. If the Cougars can't turn things around over the next couple of months, they may not want to check social media anyway.