On Tuesday, Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach and college football innovator Mike Leach was remembered by scores of people at a public memorial service. Among those who spoke at the service for Leach, who died Dec. 12 of complications from a heart attack, were football figures like SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, USC head coach Lincoln Riley, and players past and present.

Leach, who made college football a more entertaining place from his Air Raid offense to his demeanor as the sport's "Pirate King", left an impact on many who shared a gridiron with him. However, he also made a difference for those in his community, including through one of his final acts of kindness earlier this fall.

According to report by SI, Starkville restaurateur Shan Suber shared that Mike Leach helped save her restaurant from closing in September as Suber faced dire straits financially. Leach was a regular customer at Suber's seafood and soul food restaurant, WTF@ ("Where The Food At") on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive away from downtown Starkville.

Leach struck up a friendship with Suber, and especially enjoyed her restaurant's honey gold chicken wings (extra crispy), Dungeness crab, lobster tails and salmon. But due to inflation and a lack of staff, Suber was on the verge of closing in September -- until Leach came to her restaurant one day and wrote her a check to cover her bills and lease for a few months.

"We were hanging on by a thread. I didn't ask for anything," Suber said. "He willingly did that. I don't know why he chose me."

Leach and Suber had developed a close relationship, which included everything from Suber and her staff cooking for Leach at his home to Suber sharing her thoughts on Leach's coaching decisions. In one video posted to social media, Leach had declared that Suber was the "Best cook in Starkville, Mississippi"

Leach coached the Bulldogs in the final three years of his life after successful runs at Texas Tech and Washington State, ingraining himself into the program and community by taking Mississippi State from 4-7 in his first season to an 8-4 record in 2022.

His team will play in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in honor of their coach. Zach Arnett, the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator under Leach, has been hired as the new head coach.

