After a Week 1 win over Alabama, no one expected Florida State coach Mike Norvell to end up on the hot seat again in 2025, but three consecutive losses in ACC play to Virginia, Miami and Pittsburgh turned up the pressure once again on Norvell in Tallahassee, as frustrations continue to mount over back-to-back seasons of major ACC struggles.

The loss to Pittsburgh dropped Norvell's record in Tallahassee to 36-30, as the Seminoles, now 3-3, have seen extremely high highs and tremendously low lows since he took over in 2020. The high point was the 2024 season when they went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC Championship, only to controversially get left out of the College Football Playoff at 13-0.

After that season, his second straight season with double-digit wins, Norvell was awarded a massive new contract extension that takes him through 2031. Since signing that deal, Florida State has gone 5-13 overall and 1-10 in the ACC. But if Florida State's boosters are itching to make a change, they will have to dig deep into their pockets to move on from Norvell.

Pitt stuns No. 25 Florida State as historic slide continues under Mike Norvell with eight straight ACC loss Cody Nagel

What is Mike Norvell's contract buyout at Florida State?

Norvell's extension tacked six more years on to his original contract and bumped his annual salary up north of $10 million per year, putting him in line with the elite coaches in college football. Norvell's buyout is 85% of his remaining contract, and from 2025 to 2031, Norvell is scheduled to make $72.7 million. That means his buyout before this season was $61.8 million and his buyout after this season would still be $53.3 million. The buyout can be paid in full or in monthly installments through the 2031 season.

Norvell did agree to restructure his deal after last year's 2-10 debacle, taking a one-year pay cut of $4.5 million for the 2025 season to help with potential revenue sharing. However, he has the opportunity to make that money back in bonuses through the remainder of his contract -- and would get the full amount back in his buyout if fired after this season -- and then a pro rated amount of that $4.5 million, decreasing by $750,000 each year until his contract runs up in 2031.

Norvell's buyout being north of $50 million makes him one of the ten most expensive coaches in the country to fire. That means things would have to go from bad to worse for Florida State to consider firing him. But after a 3-0 start pushed the Seminoles up into the top 10 in the rankings, things have gone south quickly for Norvell and he will need to steady the ship to avoid his seat getting even hotter.