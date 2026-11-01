Florida State fired seventh-year coach Mike Norvell on Sunday, parting ways following the Seminoles' 36-24 home loss to Clemson on Saturday that featured countless empty seats during a multi-possession game in the fourth quarter.

The team's third consecutive ACC loss was the 17th setback for Norvell in his last 21 games against league competition, a horrid stretch that kept him on the hot seat each of the last two years.

Norvell's buyout is estimated just under $49 million — roughly 85% of his remaining salary through a contract running through the 2031 season — which would be the third-biggest payout in college football history. That figure is behind only the $77 million paid to Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M and LSU's $54 million check to Brian Kelly last cycle.

Norvell's remaining deal is subject to mitigation and could be offset and reduced if he lands another coaching job.

Norvell signed a lucrative contract extension following the 2023 season, when the Seminoles went undefeated in the regular season and won the ACC title -- only to be snubbed from the College Football Playoff due to quarterback injuries. With Nick Saban retiring at Alabama that same cycle, Norvell found just the right leverage to get a massive extension from Florida State that thrust him onto the list of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the country.

That contract has aged like milk as the Seminoles went 7-17 over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which made 2026 a make-or-break year in Tallahassee for Norvell.

Norvell's contract, buyout details

Norvell's extension after the 2023 season may go down as one of the most regrettable deals a program has made in recent memory, as it tacked on two extra years through 2031 and raised his salary by more than $2 million per year. That made it prohibitively expensive for Florida State to move on from Norvell, and the calculus in Tallahassee coming into the 2026 campaign was measuring whether it's worth waiting for the buyout to drop or risk finding out there's still further to dig before hitting rock bottom.

Norvell is set to earn $10.3 million in salary for the 2026 season, and has five years and $54.75 million remaining on his contract after this year.

After his in-season firing on Sunday, the Seminoles owe Norvell just over $48.6 million -- 85% of the remaining five years plus $3 million and an additional $750,000 as part of a recently-renegotiated buyout agreement.

That would be just below the amount Penn State was scheduled to pay James Franklin when they fired him last year, but Franklin and Penn State agreed to reduce the $49 million buyout to just $9 million as he was set to become Virginia Tech's new coach.

Norvell may not have the same immediate opportunities as Franklin, and the Seminoles can't bank on such a drastic reduction in cost. As such, it's a considerable financial commitment from Florida State's boosters to move on from Norvell, but one they were willing to pay to cut ties entering November.