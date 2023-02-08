Florida State has rewarded Mike Norvell with a contract extension that makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the ACC. The new deal, which comes on the heels of a 10-win campaign in 2022, keeps Norvell in Tallahassee through the 2029 season and pays him an average of $8.05 million per season.

Norvell's new contract nearly doubles his previous $4.5 million annual salary, and trails only Clemson coach Dabo Swinney among ACC coaches. The average value ranks top 10 nationally.

"Coach Norvell has re-established a culture that the entire Seminole Family can appreciate," said FSU athletic director Michael Alford in a statement. "We are proud of the way Coach Norvell, his staff and his team represent Florida State University on and off the field.

"Under Coach Norvell's leadership we have experienced the highest grade-point average in program history multiple times, an unprecedented impact in our community and drastic improvement on the football field through him establishing a foundation of unwavering standards in all areas. I'm happy that we are going to continue climbing with Coach Norvell for years to come."

The Seminoles reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2016 during a breakout 10-3 campaign in 2022. Florida State finished No. 11 in the final AP Top 25 and clinched a Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma with a thrilling 35-32 come-from-behind performance.

Norvell brings stability to FSU

Florida State was a program adrift in the closing moments of the Jimbo Fisher era. From Fisher's last season through 2021, the Seminoles put together a lackluster 26-33 record after finishing above .500 every year since Bobby Bowden's first season in 1976. Norvell went just 8-13 in his first two seasons, which were plagued by poor line play.

However, Florida State stuck with Norvell through the bumps and rewarded with a stellar recruiting and transfer class in 2022. After topping LSU in the FBS opener, Florida State competed hard in the ACC and ended the year on a six-game winning streak. The losses all came during a three-game stretch against ranked opponents and none were decided by more than 10 points.

Before arriving at Florida State, Norvell helped maintain Memphis and ultimately captured a 12-win season and appearance in the Cotton Bowl. Finally, Florida State appears built in his image.

Building blocks for ACC title run

Excitement is palpable for Florida State in 2023. The Seminoles are one of the biggest beneficiaries of unlikely returners in 2023. Quarterback Jordan Travis opted to come back for a sixth and final year of eligibility following a breakout campaign. Defensive end Jared Verse, a potential first-round pick, bypassed the NFL Draft. Receiver Johnny Wilson is back to build off his encouraging season.

Additionally, Norvell made his case for "Transfer King" with the No. 2 transfer class in the nation. South Carolina tight end Jaheim Bell, Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress and Western Michigan defensive end Braden Fiske bring another line of depth. Florida State will be a heavy favorite to earn its first trip to the ACC Championship Game since Jameis Winston departed after the 2014 season.