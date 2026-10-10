Mike Norvell entered the 2026 season on the hottest seat in college football, and it certainly hasn't gotten any cooler.

The temperature of Norvell's seat only got warmer on Friday night as Florida State blew an early 14-0 lead in a 44-20 loss to Louisville. The Seminoles were knocking on the door of a 21-0 advantage when they failed to convert on fourth-and-goal.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Cardinals' running back Isaac Brown took a handoff 97 yards to the house, and Florida State never had control of the game again. Brown would later add a 68-yard rushing score as he finished the night with 235 yards on the ground.

Blowing a 14-point lead only to lose by 14-plus points hasn't been a common occurrence for the Seminoles throughout their history, but it's become a habit this season.

Coming into the year, that hadn't happened once in 385 games over the last 30 years. It's now happened twice in the last four weeks, with Florida State also blowing a 21-6 lead on the road against Alabama.

Despite more troubling results, Florida State has yet to make a coaching change. Naturally, that leads one to wonder whether the school will make a move at all this season, and even if it does, when?

The reality is that Norvell has a couple of factors working in his favor, including his massive buyout and an athletic department in flux.

Norvell's prohibitive buyout

If Florida State is going to fire Norvell, it'll have to pay him a fortune in order to do so. Norvell's buyout currently sits at $46.7 million, which is a lot of money for any program, but especially for one that hasn't kept up with the times as far as NIL Is concerned.

According to our own Chris Hummer and John Talty, the Seminoles are paying just north of $20 million for their 2026 roster, which puts them in the middle of the pack in the ACC and well behind serious championship contenders around the country.

Would Florida State be willing to shell out double what it's currently paying for the football roster just to fire Norvell? That $46.7 million price tag doesn't even factor in buyouts for assistants or the cost of hiring another coach and bringing in his staff.

Because of that financial bind, there is a sense that Norvell could keep his job with a decent finish. As much as Friday night's loss to Louisville hurt, last week's thrashing of Virginia helped Norvell's job security.

Next weekend's game against Miami may be a lost cause, but the Seminoles have winnable games against Clemson, Boston College, Pittsburgh and NC State after that. Norvell could save himself with a strong run of form over that stretch.

Uncertainty in the athletic department

Questions about how Florida State funds its athletic programs have prompted changes at the administrative level. The school fired athletic director Michael Alford back in September, and Bruce Warwick is serving as interim athletic director while the university re-evaluates its operations in the modern landscape.

According to CBS Sports' Richard Johnson, Florida State is looking to abandon the old ways of doing business in college sports. The Seminoles are keeping close tabs on which way the realignment winds are blowing as they consider what life might be like outside the ACC.

The days of the old-school athletic director are gone, and Florida State has found that out the hard way. The next athletic director will be tasked with finding new and innovative ways to maximize revenue in what has become a financial arms race.

Because of all that uncertainty, Norvell may be safe for the time being. There is no full-time athletic director above him in the chain of command -- and, in the big picture, Florida State is still trying to figure out exactly where it wants to go and how it wants to get there.