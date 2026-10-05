Mike Norvell noticed more pep in Florida State's step in Saturday's 31-point win over Virginia, a victory the Seminoles hope to build on in the ACC with three consecutive potential narrative-setters in the coming weeks.

CBS Sports reported last month that there's a path for Norvell to keep his job, but it would be determined in part by what happens during a key stretch this month against the likes of Virginia, Louisville, Miami and Clemson. The first step is behind him after Florida State crushed Virginia, and looked good doing it.

"When you're at home, and it's not a secret ... we understand what everybody desires for it to look like, and there's frustrations when it doesn't," Norvell said Monday. "For us to start off the game that nobody in the stands or field wants it to look like. When you're at home, you feel it all. The energy. This is an incredible place to get to play, to get to coach, you feel the passion of our fan base.

"To be able to really hone in and through a couple disappointing drives ... the guys just continue to hammer away at it and I love that. That's something that's going to be needed Friday night, it's going to be needed throughout the course of the season and needed when start off, sitting there, 1-2 at beginning of the year."

No players hung their heads after the early deficit against Virginia before Florida State rattled off the game's final 38 points, highlighted by five touchdowns on the ground from quarterback Ashton Daniels.

"When you stay focused, you can stay true to yourself and continue to pour into each other, that's what I want from the team," Norvell said, acknowledging he loved the sideline momentum he felt against Virginia.

Friday night's game at Louisville is a chance to snap another streak for Norvell, whose program hasn't won a true road game since beating Florida in 2023, losing 10 straight.

"When it's not looking good, you've got to feed off each and that's where I think our guys (are growing)," Norvell said.

At 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the ACC, it's imperative the Seminoles finish the first half strong prior to a trip to Miami to take on the unbeaten, fourth-ranked Hurricanes on Oct. 17. The open date comes after that, leading into a home bout with Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

Getting to bowl eligibility feels much more feasible with a strong performance Friday night than it would if the Seminoles take one on the chin against the Cardinals, given what's left on the slate.