There's no industry quite like college football coaching.

From flight-tracking to impromptu neighborhood detectives spying on properties to reporters monitoring movement outside team facilities, college football coaching searches, firings, and hot-seat narratives spike the silly season in our sport annually.

The latest viral moment interrupted a typical Tuesday afternoon at the home of Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who's seen better days with the Seminoles, leading to a future in doubt.

Video and still images emerged on "X" of a box truck on Norvell's property, with internet sleuths claiming a moving company was at his address. That has not been confirmed, and it could very well be a new appliance or piece of furniture acquired by the Norvells in Tallahassee, but the point remains -- the lives of coaches in the spotlight amid job worries or departure are not private, and every move is tracked.

The widespread assumption that Norvell's days are numbered at FSU follows the university's recent firing of athletic director Michael Alford, who has been in the coach's corner throughout his tenure.

However, with the athletic department in untenable financial restraints at the moment, Norvell's buyout remains cumbersome.

Footage of the truck at Norvell's residence this week highlights the craziness coaches must deal with off the field relating to their job status. It immediately brought back visions of former coach Jimbo Fisher's abandoned Christmas tree in his driveway in 2017.

A reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat captured this photo hours before the announcement was made that Fisher was leaving FSU for Texas A&M and a record-setting payday.

Perhaps the most memorable post-decision shot in recent years came last season, hours after Lane Kiffin informed Ole Miss he was leaving for the LSU job. In November, athletic department staffers pushed his Rebels apparel and suits on a clothing rack outside the football facility.

Kiffin needed an advanced security detail just to get to the airport to leave Oxford safely.

For some coaches, not all personal belongings are left. Former Arkansas coach Sam Pittman reportedly kept his custom Razorbacks water feature from his Lake Hamilton property after his firing, a centerpiece he had custom-made in 2021 to replace a marlin sculpture a year after taking over the SEC program.

This isn't limited to college football, either.

The day before John Calipari left Kentucky for Arkansas in April 2024, a local TV crew stumbled onto the basketball coach walking his dog and asked for comment.

Calipari was in no mood to discuss.

It was another instance of being too close to coaching subjects in the suburbs.

Some of this comes with exorbitant salaries and stakes, but the obsession has hit new levels. College football no longer waits for a firing or a hire. It tracks the possibility in real time, turning the daily lives of coaches inside their gated communities into a reality show.