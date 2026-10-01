Florida State sits at 2-2, with its only wins coming against FCS Central Arkansas -- its head coach's alma mater -- and a shaky Week 0 outing against New Mexico State. The infamous power-outage loss to SMU on Labor Day did not help the national perception of Mike Norvell's future, but the Alabama loss showed signs that at least the offense is progressing -- if only slightly. Now, however, the key stretch of FSU's schedule begins.

The Noles are a 2.5-point home underdog to Virginia this week. It is well within the realm of possibility that they beat the Cavs, who began their march to becoming one of college football's biggest surprises in 2025 when they beat Florida State in double overtime at home on a Friday night. Then it's Louisville, and then rival Miami before a bye week. There may not be a final determination on Norvell's future by the end of the month, but the narrative shaping around him starts now. It is not currently a foregone conclusion that Norvell will be fired.

FSU athletic department undergoing transition

In the backdrop of what's happening on the field, within FSU's athletic department, change is in the air. After firing athletic director Michael Alford, FSU is embarking on more than just an athletic director search; it is taking an existential look at how its athletic department should function in the current landscape of college sports.

Current board of trustees chairman Peter Collins has become more involved in athletics, and he and school president Rick McCullough announced Alford's firing, as did they last year when they kept Norvell to avoid paying a massive buyout (currently $46.7 million). The fact that trustees are getting more and more involved in athletics is its own treatise on where college sports is overall. Trustee involvement can also get dicey. Fans saw at North Carolina in the search process that hired Bill Belichick that sources indicate there were essentially two searches running in parallel, and the one that ended up with the eight-time Super Bowl champion won out. That is not the search that was being run the conventional way via the athletic department.

Many in college sports view the end of the decade as the next significant potential realignment moment. FSU has been preparing in different ways over the last couple of years, being at the forefront of private capital and private equity discussions in college athletics. The school is reimagining what the athletic director job really entails. Classically, it was about getting new facilities built, raising money the old-fashioned way, shaking hands.

So what does FSU athletics want to be? In a 2023 board of trustees meeting, former Seminoles QB and trustee at the time Drew Weatherford boldly stated: "It's not a matter of if we leave [the ACC], but how and when we leave." Another trustee called for that exit to come within a year. Weatherford is the founding partner of a private capital firm. In order to pursue its possible ambitions outside the ACC, the university continues to pursue membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU) pumping nearly $500 million into research efforts to boost the university's status particularly with an eye to if the Big Ten ever comes calling.

Clemson, Kentucky, Michigan State, Texas Tech and West Virginia have all been at the forefront of working to commercialize their athletic departments in different ways. In the simplest terms, the business structures resemble rolling up the commercial and revenue-generating parts of their athletic department into one entity and separating it from some of the older school tasks of athletic administration. The next AD may look more like a Fortune 500 CEO than a former athletic department fundraiser who's a college sports lifer.

Jimbo Fisher spectre looms behind the scenes

If Norvell ends up out of the job, a familiar face is on the periphery. Sources tell CBS Sports that former players of significance are lobbying FSU officials on Fisher's behalf. The push, at least from Fisher's side, is very real. Fisher's value proposition is how cheap he'd come relative to other options, perhaps helping an athletic department trying to sort itself out. The market rate for a coach of Fisher's experience and past success would be at least $10 million, and that is a low-end estimate. The conventional wisdom goes: Why wouldn't Fisher take a lower salary and put the money you'd otherwise spend on him into his assistant pool or his roster? What really matters is whether interest will be reciprocated from school administration -- which is a far-fetched possibility currently.

But there is recent precedent throughout the sport. West Virginia, UCF and Rutgers in recent years have brought back former coaches who had success.

Norvell has been asked to do more with less. Yes, the Noles have had some eval misses, but the bottom line is Norvell is being asked to compete with Miami in its own league (in the upper $40 million roster range) despite only having what sources describe as between $23 million-$30 million of roster spend on this year's team. FSU fans expect Miami results with approximately NC State's spend.

Part of why Florida State fell behind boils down to administration chaos and an unsuitable structure for revenue generation to keep up with the Joneses. Some of that is due to an initial sense from FSU's administration that other schools would abide by the initial rev share cap of $20.5 million and that college sports commission enforcement and penalties would be firm. Those who felt that way in Tallahassee were not alone in college sports, but it has held the Noles back from on-field success.

Industry sources tell CBS Sports there is a path to Norvell keeping his job, but winning games matters, which is why the next few weeks are crucial.