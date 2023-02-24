Deion Sanders isn't a stranger to the state of Florida. The first-year Colorado Buffaloes coach starred at Florida State from 1985-88, and then went on to a stellar career as a defensive back and kick returner in the NFL. Now a high-profile head coach at the Power Five level, Sanders is recruiting against his alma mater in the Sunshine State for some of the best athletes in the country.

Sanders, a native of Fort Myers, Florida, signed three high school prospects and four transfer players during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Most notably, at Jackson State last year, he signed 2022 No. 1 overall prospect Travis Hunter over the Seminoles. Hunter has since followed Sanders to Boulder after Sanders accepted the position at Colorado.

Simply put, current Florida State coach Mike Norvell is directly competing with a Florida State legend to land local players despite the fact that "Coach Prime" is recruiting from way outside of the Rocky Mountain region. He hauled in 11 high school prospects during the 2023 recruiting cycle, and another transfer from the University of Miami.

Norvell appeared on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, and he said that he feels like his sales pitch resonates with local talent.

"We know that is one school with one coach who is trying to get into Florida and get the best that we have," Norvell said. "One of the things that I've been really proud of and excited about is just the type of players that we are able to keep in this state. It was a big point of emphasis this last year. I thought we were able to do a great job with that in the guys we were able to keep home and, obviously, the guys who we were able to bring into the program."

Six of Florida State's eight commits in the Class of 2024 are from the state of Florida, while none of Sanders' five commits in the 2024 cycle hail from the state.

"As you look at these future classes, there's just an unbelievable amount of excitement about what we're doing, and guys want to represent this university," Norvell said. "They want to be here. When you come to school at Florida State, this is the all-inclusive collegiate experience that you can really get it all. Our guys are getting to experience that, and you feel that energy at FSU."

Norvell doesn't view the competition as "Florida State vs. a legend." He is confident that he can sign the players he wants by simply being himself.

"We are going to be who we are," Norvell said. "Obviously, we are really excited about what we do, who we've been able to attract and get guys who fit this program and embrace the way that we do things. That's what's been special. You see the culture. You feel it. The way our guys play. The playmakers that we have. How we showcase them. This is a special place to be."

The two coaches are rivals on the recruiting trail, but Norvell is very happy that Sanders -- a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and College Football Hall of Fame -- has paved his own path to become a coach at a Power Five program.

"Prime has obviously had a great career and is doing great things in the coaching profession," Norvell said. "As a Florida State Seminole, we are happy for him and the track of his career and where that's going in the coaching world."

Buckle up. The rivalry between Florida State and "Coach Prime" is already a hot one, and it looks like it will continue for a long time.