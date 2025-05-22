Mike Vrabel is back in the NFL as head coach of the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, mentor, Bill Belichick embraces a new challenge in his return to the college sidelines at North Carolina. Vrabel seemed somewhat surprised — but supportive — when asked about the move during an appearance on "The Triple Option" podcast.

"I don't know," Vrabel said. "Like, I didn't talk to Bill about his decision. I mean, we talk, but we'll see. ... If Bill feels like he wanted to go down to North Carolina and try to recreate that, I wish him all the luck in the world — until they're playing Ohio State."

Vrabel played eight seasons in New England under Belichick, winning three Super Bowls. The two became adversaries when Vrabel took over as head coach of the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, splitting four meetings against the Patriots.

After retiring as a player in 2010, Vrabel quickly transitioned to coaching, returning to his alma mater, Ohio State, as a linebackers coach before moving to the defensive line. He spent three seasons on the Buckeyes' staff before jumping to the NFL with the Houston Texans in 2014 and has not looked back since.

"I think that three years in college was enough for me and I took off to the NFL," Vrabel said. "I'm sure Urban (Meyer) told you, Urban didn't want to hire me. He'll tell you, he didn't want to hire me or that was just his way of motivating me and he did a good job because I learned a lot there. But I just felt like the pro game was where I wanted to be."

Could he see himself returning to the college ranks?

"No, not right now. No," Vrabel said.

Belichick takes on new challenge at UNC

Belichick won a total of eight Super Bowls during his nearly half-century in the NFL, including six as head coach of the Patriots. But after mutually parting ways with the franchise following the 2023 season, Belichick accepted a surprising new challenge in December 2024 by becoming the next coach at UNC, despite no prior college experience. He grew up around the game, watching his late father, Steve Belichick, serve as an assistant at UNC (1953-55) and Navy (1956-1989).

While Belichick has unmatched success in the NFL, whether or not that translates to the college game remains to be seen. His move to a high-profile program like UNC has already generated significant excitement, with the Tar Heels selling out season tickets despite a 25% increase in price.

UNC opens the 2025 season against TCU Monday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. ET in Chapel Hill.