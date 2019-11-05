Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck signs new seven-year deal to remain with Gophers through 2026
Fleck has Minnesota off to an undefeated start to the 2019 season
As No. 13 Minnesota prepares for one of its biggest games in recent program history, the school has made moves to try and ensure that more high-profile November Saturdays are in the program's future by locking in a contract extension for P.J. Fleck.
On Tuesday the school announced that Fleck had agreed to a new seven-year contract extension, carrying his deal through the end of the 2026 season. Fleck has a 20-13 record with Minnesota that prior to this year's historic success was highlighted by last year's Quick Lane Bowl win. Now's he's got the 2019 Gophers ranking among the best teams this program has seen in decades. Minnesota hasn't had an 8-0 team since 1941 and the current 5-0 record in conference play is a start that hasn't been matched since 1961.
"Coach Fleck has built a program that competes academically, athletically and socially," said Minnesota athletics director Mark Coyle said. "He recruits at an extremely high level and the program is seeing success it has not seen in nearly 80 years."
The Golden Gophers are one of the last undefeated teams and hosting No. 5 Penn State, also 8-0, in one of the premier games of a weekend that also includes No. 1 LSU against No. 2 Alabama. Lining up the announcement of this contract extension, which officially still needs to be approved by the Board of Regents, with the biggest home game of the year helps recruiting, fundraising and general fan investment for the program across the board.
Of course this new deal also comes as a way for Minnesota to send a signal of its commitment to Fleck as the coaching carousel begins to spin with Florida State now in search of a coach. Fleck, 38, has been a rising star in the industry since his success at Western Michigan, which included a Cotton Bowl bid and top-20 finish after a 13-1 season in 2016, his last year with the Broncos. Any Power Five job would be smart to have Fleck somewhere on the list, and Minnesota is working to make sure that his response is "not interested" for as long as possible.
