P.J. Fleck likely isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Minnesota's football coach agreed to a contract extension with the school that runs through the 2030 season. Minnesota hired Fleck, 44, in January of 2017. During his first eight seasons, the Gophers compiled a 58-39 record that includes five winning seasons and a perfect 6-0 record in bowl games.

Last season, Fleck guided the Gophers to an 8-5 record that included a 24-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. After not playing in a bowl in 2020, the Gophers ended each of their past four seasons with a bowl win.

Minnesota's best season under Fleck came in 2019. That season, the Gophers went 11-2 and finished their season with a 31-24 victory over Auburn in the Outback bowl. That was one of three season under Fleck where Minnesota has won at least nine games. In fact, Fleck and Henry L. Williams (who coached the Gophers from 1900-21) are the only coaches in school history with three seasons of at least nine wins.

Fleck, who served as Western Michigan's coach for four years prior to coming to Minnesota, is also instrumental in terms of helping Minnesota produce NFL talent. The Gophers produced 19 NFL Draft picks since Fleck took over as coach. Minnesota is one of only nine schools that has had a first or second round pick each of the past six years.

Minnesota ranks 37th in the nation in CBS Sports' most recent preseason rankings. The Gophers kick off the season Aug. 28 with a home game against Buffalo.