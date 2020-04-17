Minnesota football recruiting: Golden Gophers land commitment from four-star DB Avante Dickerson
Minnesota currently has a top 10 class in the 247Sports composite
Minnesota is coming off an 11-2 season in coach P.J. Fleck's third year with the program, and that success is clearly paying off on the recruiting trail. Avante Dickerson, a four-star cornerback and No. 93 overall player in the Class of 2021, committed to the Golden Gophers on Friday in a post on Twitter.
Dickerson is a 6-foot, 165-pounder from Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He chose Minnesota over home-state Nebraska and Oregon.
"I just wanna thank every coach that offered me a scholarship and appreciate every single coach that took the time to recruit me," he wrote. First I wanna thank God, because without Him, none of this is possible. I wanna thank [Westside] coach Brett Froendt, coach [Cade] Haberman and all my high school coaches. Thanks to my trainer, Mike. He has been through it all with me helping me out in every way can. Second, my teammates. I wanna thank them for riding with me through this whole process. Finally, I wanna thank my mom. She has been a big part of my recruitment, and I'm blessed to have someone like her in my life."
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck expressed his excitement on Twitter shortly after Dickerson's announcement.
Dickerson, the No. 1 prospect in the state of Nebraska and eighth-ranked cornerback in the country, has impressed recruiting analysts who have watched his high school games and appearances at camps.
"Lanky, slender corner with short area acceleration and top end speed with ability to quickly recover," wrote 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman. "Does good job keeping plays in front of him. Smooth backpedal and gets in and out of his breaks. Good ball skills with ability to read quarterback eyes, break on ball and jump routes. Doesn't get grabby but plays with technique. Adequate tackler, needs to add weight and continue to get stronger for next level. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and second-day NFL draft selection."
Dickerson's commitment has vaulted Minnesota into the neighborhood of some of the top recruiting schools in the country. The Golden Gophers now have the No. 7 overall class in the 2021 team recruiting rankings and No. 3 in the Big Ten behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 6 Wisconsin. He is their 10th commitment during this recruiting cycle and third player with four stars in the 247Sports composite.
