Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Louisiana 3-1, Minnesota 2-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

What to Know

After two games on the road, Minnesota is heading back home. They will take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Minnesota will really need to gear up for this challenge, as Louisiana will be their biggest challenge yet.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime match against Northwestern on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Minnesota fell just short of Northwestern by a score of 37-34. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Darius Taylor, who rushed for 198 yards and two touchdowns. Taylor's most impressive was a 43 yard score in the third quarter. The team also got some help courtesy of Athan Kaliakmanis, who threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

The Golden Gophers weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 153 passing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Northwestern threw for 400.

Meanwhile, even though Buffalo scored an imposing 38 points, Louisiana still came out on top. Louisiana took their game against Buffalo on Saturday 45-38.

Louisiana's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Zeon Chriss led the charge by throwing for 249 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Chriss was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 54 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Jacob Kibodi, who rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisiana's win bumped their season record to 3-1 while Minnesota's defeat dropped theirs to 2-2.

While only Minnesota took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Golden Gophers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 191.2 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Ragin' Cajuns struggle in that department as they've been averaging 238.2 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Minnesota is a big 11-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 48 points.

