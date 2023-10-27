Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Michigan State 2-4, Minnesota 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Michigan State Spartans and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to square off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on October 28th at Huntington Bank Stadium. Michigan State is limping into the match on a five-game losing streak.

Saturday was a slow day for Michigan State as the team failed to score. They were dealt a punishing 49-0 loss at the hands of Michigan. Michigan State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Spartans had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 182 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Michigan gained 477.

Meanwhile, the defenses reigned supreme when Minnesota and Iowa played on Saturday, rewarding bettors who took the risk on the low 30.5-point over/under. Minnesota sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 12-10 win over Iowa. The victory was just what Minnesota needed coming off of a 52-10 loss in their prior contest.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Dragan Kesich: he added 12 points with four field goals.

Michigan State's defeat was their third straight at home, which dropped their overall record down to 2-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 5.3 points per game. As for Minnesota, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

As for their game on Saturday, Minnesota is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Minnesota: they have a less-than-stellar 2-5 record against the spread this season.

Michigan State took a serious blow against Minnesota in their previous meeting back in September of 2022, falling 34-7. Thankfully for Michigan State, Tanner Morgan (who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns while completing 88.5% of his passes) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Minnesota is a solid 7-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

Minnesota and Michigan State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.