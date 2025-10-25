The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-2, 3-1) visit the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2, 3-1) for a Big Ten showdown in college football Week 9 on Saturday. Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks after defeating in-conference competition. The Hawkeyes emerged from their Week 7 bye to shut out Wisconsin 37-0 and come from behind to beat Penn State 25-24. Meanwhile, the Gophers rallied to beat Purdue 27-20, then upset Nebraska in Week 8 24-6.

Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Hawkeyes are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Iowa odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5. Before making any Iowa vs. Minneosta picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Iowa vs. Minnesota. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Minnesota vs. Iowa in Week 9:

Minnesota vs. Iowa spread Iowa -8.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Minnesota vs. Iowa over/under 39.5 points Minnesota vs. Iowa money line Iowa -341, Minnesota +269 Minnesota vs. Iowa picks See picks at SportsLine Minnesota vs. Iowa streaming Paramount+ (Get 7 days free)

Why Minnesota can cover

The Week 8 win against the Cornhuskers was easily the Gophers' best game of the season as the PJ Fleck's offensive line cleared the way for freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey to complete 80% of his passes and get into the end zone once. Minnesota's run defense is especially sturdy and is allowing just 97.7 yards on the ground per game. Running back Darius Taylor also scored a touchdown in that game after rushing for a season-high 148 yards, so he is expected to keep the Iowa defense busy. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Iowa can cover

The Hawkeyes are 4-2-1 ATS this season and has covered the spread in seven of their last 13 games overall. They have also won nine of the last 10 in the head-to-head series. Defense will be key, and the Iowa defense has forced five takeaways overs its last two games. Quarterback Mark Gronowski hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 3 but has run the ball into the end zone at least once in every game this season, and he could help pressure a Minnesota run defense that is only allowing 97.7 yards per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Iowa vs. Minnesota picks

For Minnesota vs. Iowa in Week 9, the model is leaning Over the total, and also says one side of the spread is the better value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Minnesota vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump, all from the model that is a combined 42-30 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.