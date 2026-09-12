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Minnesota vs. Mississippi State live updates: Gophers meet Bulldogs in Big Ten-SEC clash

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Minnesota takes on Mississippi State on CBS in a Week 2 clash

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Minnesota and Mississippi State are squaring off in a nonconference matchup of historic rarity  Saturday as the Gophers host an SEC opponent for the first time since 1959. The Bulldogs will be playing their first Big Ten foe outside of a bowl game since 1980 as they head north for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The matchup is part of a massive Saturday slate of nonconference showdowns that will help establish narratives around league supremacy.

Mississippi State began its 2026 campaign with a 62-13 beatdown of Louisiana-Monroe as it piled up 762 yards behind a five-touchdown performance from star sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taking on Minnesota will mark a stiff uptick in competition, though, after the Gophers held Eastern Illinois to just four first downs in a 59-7 Week 1 win. The Gophers are led offensively by running back Darius Taylor, who totaled three rushing touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Watch Minnesota vs. Mississippi State live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.comthe CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.

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Battle for league supremacy

With the Big Ten owning the past three national titles, the SEC has ground to make up. This is part of a huge Week 2 slate for both leagues, which will help determine who is on a stronger footing. The Big Ten docket includes eight nonconference games against Power Four opposition, including this one. There are seven such games on tap for SEC teams. The robust slate will help determine whether a 16-0 Week 1 for the SEC was a harbinger of things to come or merely the byproduct of poor opposition. If a mid-tier Big Ten team like Minnesota can defend its home field against Mississippi State, it would help perceptions of the Big Ten's depth.

David Cobb
September 12, 2026, 5:00 PM
Sep. 12, 2026, 1:00 pm EDT
 
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Mississippi State vs. Minnesota prediction, pick

Don't be surprised if this winds up being a breakout performance for Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor. The sophomore owns a cannon of an arm, and he's also great at making plays with his legs. Taylor's off-script ability will help ensure the Bulldogs get points on the board. Does Minnesota have enough pop to keep up? The Gophers will need to force some turnovers or create havoc with special teams to keep up with the Bulldogs. Pick: Mississippi State -1

David Cobb
September 12, 2026, 4:30 PM
Sep. 12, 2026, 12:30 pm EDT
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