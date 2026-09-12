Minnesota vs. Mississippi State live updates: Gophers meet Bulldogs in Big Ten-SEC clash

Battle for league supremacy
With the Big Ten owning the past three national titles, the SEC has ground to make up. This is part of a huge Week 2 slate for both leagues, which will help determine who is on a stronger footing. The Big Ten docket includes eight nonconference games against Power Four opposition, including this one. There are seven such games on tap for SEC teams. The robust slate will help determine whether a 16-0 Week 1 for the SEC was a harbinger of things to come or merely the byproduct of poor opposition. If a mid-tier Big Ten team like Minnesota can defend its home field against Mississippi State, it would help perceptions of the Big Ten's depth.