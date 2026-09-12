Minnesota vs. Mississippi State live updates: Gophers meet Bulldogs in Big Ten-SEC clash

Minnesota and Mississippi State are squaring off in a nonconference matchup of historic rarity Saturday as the Gophers host an SEC opponent for the first time since 1959. The Bulldogs will be playing their first Big Ten foe outside of a bowl game since 1980 as they head north for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The matchup is part of a massive Saturday slate of nonconference showdowns that will help establish narratives around league supremacy.

Mississippi State began its 2026 campaign with a 62-13 beatdown of Louisiana-Monroe as it piled up 762 yards behind a five-touchdown performance from star sophomore quarterback Kamario Taylor. Taking on Minnesota will mark a stiff uptick in competition, though, after the Gophers held Eastern Illinois to just four first downs in a 59-7 Week 1 win. The Gophers are led offensively by running back Darius Taylor, who totaled three rushing touchdowns in the season-opening win.

Watch Minnesota vs. Mississippi State live at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming live on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Paramount+ Premium. Keep it locked here for live updates, analysis and highlights from the game.