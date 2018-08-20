Minnesota names walk-on freshman its starting quarterback to begin 2018 season

Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield started his college football career as a freshman, walk-on starting quarterback at Texas Tech. Now another FBS player is following a similar path.

Minnesota announced Monday that freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad will be the starting quarterback for the Gophers heading into the season-opener at home on Aug. 30 against New Mexico State.

"He has an enormous challenge," Fleck said, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press. "I told him this: It's 51 years of no-championship football here and I said now everybody's going to think you're the answer and there's pressure and expectation … except … he's a true freshman that we are going to develop to become something. He's going to make those mistakes, but I trust him mentally."

A preferred walk-on out of IMG Academy who enrolled early, Annexstad completed 63 of 112 passes for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior, serving primarily as a backup. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound is originally from Norseland, Minnesota. He beat out redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan for the starting gig.

Annexstad is the younger brother of fellow Gopher Brock Annexstad, who was recently awarded a scholarship by coach P.J. Fleck. Their father, Scott, played for Minnesota from 1982-83.