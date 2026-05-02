Minnesota starting quarterback Drake Lindsey was arrested early Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and charged with underage possession of alcohol and possessing fake identification, according to Washington County records.

An officer with the Fayetteville Police Department was contacted by employees at YeeHawg bar shortly after midnight regarding a possible fake ID, according to a preliminary police report obtained by ESPN. Staff members then directed the officer to Lindsey.

According to the report, Lindsey, 20, admitted he had a fake identification card and said he had consumed alcohol before arriving at the bar. Police said a copy of the fake ID was later found in his wallet.

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Lindsey, a Fayetteville native, was taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He signed a form for minor in possession of alcohol and attempted use of a fraudulent or altered identification document. Jail records showed he was released about seven hours later after posting a $470 bond.

"We are aware of the situation and will address it internally," a Minnesota spokesperson said in a statement to CBS Sports.

Lindsey coming off solid freshman season

Lindsey is expected to return as the Golden Gophers' starting quarterback for the 2026 season after emerging as one of the Big Ten's top young passers last fall. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound sophomore started all 13 games in 2025 and helped Minnesota win eight games, setting a school record for victories by a freshman quarterback. He completed 249 of 386 passes for 2,382 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding four rushing scores.

His 63.2% completion rate ranked among the better single-season marks in program history, while his touchdown-to-interception ratio tied for third on Minnesota's all-time single-season list.

Before arriving in Minneapolis, Lindsey starred at Fayetteville High School, where he led the Bulldogs to a 13-0 record and an Arkansas state championship as a senior. He threw for 3,941 yards and 54 touchdowns that season and was named Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Court hearings in the case are scheduled for June 1 and June 29 in Fayetteville District Court.

Minnesota is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Sept. 3 against Eastern Illinois.