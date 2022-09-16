The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be looking to build on their dominant start to the season when they host the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday afternoon. Minnesota opened its 2022 campaign with a 38-0 win over New Mexico State and followed it up with a 62-10 win over Western Illinois. Colorado has not been competitive in its first two games, getting blown out by TCU and Air Force.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Gophers are favored by 27.5 points in the latest Minnesota vs. Colorado odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 47. Before entering any Colorado vs. Minnesota picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 3 of the 2022 college football season on a 50-41 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Minnesota vs. Colorado. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Minnesota vs. Colorado:

Minnesota vs. Colorado spread: Minnesota -27.5

Minnesota vs. Colorado over/under: 47 points

Minnesota vs. Colorado picks: See pick here

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota is getting used to being a heavy favorite, and it has excelled in that role twice already this season. The Golden Gophers won and covered the 36-point spread against New Mexico State in Week 1 before covering as 41-point favorites in a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois last week. Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan has only had to throw 37 passes through two games, completing 27 for 461 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim is one of the best backs in the country, already rushing for 262 yards and four touchdowns on 44 carries. He is facing a Colorado defense that has given up at least 38 points in both of its losses this season. The Buffaloes are on a six-game road losing streak, while Minnesota has covered the spread in five consecutive games dating back to last season.

Why Colorado can cover

Colorado cannot possibly be overvalued after the first two weeks of the season, as it was only a 13.5-point underdog against TCU and a 17.5-point underdog against Air Force. The Buffaloes are now catching nearly 30 points against an unranked opponent. They played one solid half against TCU, trailing just 7-6 at halftime before allowing 31 consecutive points in the second half.

Quarterbacks Brendon Lewis and J.T. Shrout have both struggled to get going, but they each have some experience under their belts heading into this game. Minnesota is in a look-ahead spot on Saturday as well, with a road trip to No. 11 Michigan State on deck. The Golden Gophers will have no motivation to run up the score in the fourth quarter, so Colorado will be facing backups if the game is out of hand.

How to make Minnesota vs. Colorado picks

The model has simulated Colorado vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Colorado? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Colorado vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.