Minnesota vs. Indiana: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

How to watch Minnesota vs. Indiana football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (away)
Current records: Minnesota 3-4; Indiana 4-4
What to Know
Indiana have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will take on Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Indiana were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 28-33 to Penn St. Indiana got a solid performance out of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 28-53 defeat to Nebraska. Minnesota's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $48.38
Prediction
The Hoosiers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.
This season, Minnesota are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Indiana, they are 3-5-0 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Watch This Game Live
-
