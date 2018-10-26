Minnesota vs. Indiana: How to watch NCAAF online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Indiana Hoosiers (away)

Current records: Minnesota 3-4; Indiana 4-4

What to Know

Indiana have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will take on Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. The match is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Indiana were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Saturday, as they fell 28-33 to Penn St. Indiana got a solid performance out of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, Minnesota suffered a grim 28-53 defeat to Nebraska. Minnesota's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it four losses in a row.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Friday at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $48.38

Prediction

The Hoosiers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Minnesota are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Indiana, they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

