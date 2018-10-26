Minnesota vs. Indiana: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Friday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Minnesota vs. Indiana football game
Indiana has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will square off against Minnesota at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Indiana going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Last Saturday, Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap, as they fell 28-33 to Penn St. Indiana got a solid performance out of Stevie Scott, who rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has to be aching after a bruising 28-53 defeat to Nebraska. Minnesota's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four losses in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
