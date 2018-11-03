Minnesota vs. Indiana updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Friday

Game Recap

Indiana might have drawn first blood against Minnesota last Friday, but it was Minnesota who got the last laugh. Indiana fell to Minnesota 31-38. Indiana's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four losses in a row.

Indiana got a solid performance out of Peyton Ramsey, who accumulated 232 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on 8 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. The team can also thank their defense for forcing the opposing offense to cough up 4 turnovers.

Indiana can take some time to mend their wounds since their next contest isn't for a while. They will face Maryland at 12:11 p.m. next week. Given that those two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. As for Minnesota, they will face off against Purdue. Minnesota's defense better steel itself: Purdue are averaging 32.88 points per game.