Minnesota vs. Indiana updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Friday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Minnesota vs. Indiana football game
Game Recap
Indiana might have drawn first blood against Minnesota last Friday, but it was Minnesota who got the last laugh. Indiana fell to Minnesota 31-38. Indiana's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four losses in a row.
Indiana got a solid performance out of Peyton Ramsey, who accumulated 232 passing yards and picked up 57 yards on the ground on 8 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. The team can also thank their defense for forcing the opposing offense to cough up 4 turnovers.
Indiana can take some time to mend their wounds since their next contest isn't for a while. They will face Maryland at 12:11 p.m. next week. Given that those two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. As for Minnesota, they will face off against Purdue. Minnesota's defense better steel itself: Purdue are averaging 32.88 points per game.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Notre Dame-Northwestern score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Notre Dame travels to face old rival Northw...
-
Stanford at Washington pick, live stream
Washington looks to get right after losing at Cal with Stanford coming to town
-
No. 10 Ohio State barely beats Nebraska
A lot of the problems that have dogged Ohio State all season long persisted on Saturday
-
Notre Dame at NW pick, live stream
Should Notre Dame be on upset alert in Evanston in Week 10?
-
Auburn's escape doesn't relieve Malzahn
Auburn needed a touchdown with 1:41 to play to top the Aggies
-
Alabama at LSU pick, live stream
The SEC on CBS game of the year takes place Saturday night in primetime at Death Valley