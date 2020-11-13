Who's Playing

Iowa @ Minnesota

Current Records: Iowa 1-2; Minnesota 1-2

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 5-0 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Hawkeyes and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Iowa simply couldn't be stopped this past Saturday, as they easily beat the Michigan State Spartans at home 49-7. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Iowa had established a 42-7 advantage. Iowa's RB Tyler Goodson was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 113 yards on 14 carries. Goodson's longest run was for 71 yards in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 269 more yards than your opponent like Minnesota did this past Saturday, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They blew past the Illinois Fighting Illini 41-14. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Minnesota had established a 35-7 advantage. RB Mohamed Ibrahim had a dynamite game for the Golden Gophers; he rushed for four TDs and 224 yards on 30 carries.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-2. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Hawkeyes enter the matchup with only 102 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in the nation. But Minnesota comes into the matchup boasting the 15th most rushing yards per game per game in the nation at 238.7. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last six years.