Minnesota vs. Iowa odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from computer on 109-75 run

The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers are looking for their first Big Ten West Division title and could clinch it with a win over the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday coupled with a Wisconsin loss. The Gophers (9-0) are 3-0 on the road this season, while the Hawkeyes (6-3) are 4-1 at home. Kickoff from Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City is set for 4 p.m. ET. Minnesota is coming off a 31-26 win over Penn State, while Iowa dropped a 24-22 decision to Wisconsin last week. The Hawkeyes are three-point favorites in the latest Iowa vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

Iowa is looking to continue its recent dominance over Minnesota, having won four straight in the series, including a 48-31 victory last season at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes are also looking to secure their seventh straight winning season and 11th in the past 12 seasons.

Offensively, Iowa has been powered by senior quarterback Nate Stanley, who has completed 176-of-290 passes for 2,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. Stanley had a huge game against Minnesota last season, completing 23-of-39 passes for 314 yards and four touchdowns.

But just because the Hawkeyes have had the Gophers' number does not guarantee they will cover the Minnesota vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because the Golden Gophers have been red-hot. They are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven conference games and have outscored their opposition 338-186 this season, an average of 37.5 to 20.7. In Big Ten play, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 39.5 to 16.3. Minnesota has clinched its fifth winning season over the past seven years and is 21-13 under third-year coach P.J. Fleck.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan has been a major weapon. He's completed 131-of-193 passes for 2,100 yards and thrown for 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Last week, he tore up Penn State's defense, completing 18-of-20 passes for 339 yards and three TDs.

