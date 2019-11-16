Minnesota vs. Iowa odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer on 109-75 run

The No. 8 Minnesota Golden Gophers look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the host No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes in a key Big Ten Conference West Division showdown. The Golden Gophers (9-0, 6-0) are looking for their first Big Ten title since 1967 when they went 6-1 in the conference and 8-2 overall, while the Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) look to play the role of spoiler and secure a winning season. Saturday's game will kick off at 4 p.m. ET from Iowa City, Iowa. Minnesota leads the all-time series 62-48-2. The Hawkeyes are favored by three points in the latest Minnesota vs. Iowa odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before laying any Minnesota vs. Iowa picks down.

Iowa has had a lot of success under coach Kirk Ferentz, going 158-104 in 21 seasons. Ferentz, who is the longest tenured active head coach in college football, has a 94-75 (.556) mark in Big Ten games and is Iowa's all-time winningest football coach. The 94 wins is the sixth-most in conference history.

Defensively, the Hawkeyes are led by junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He has forced five fumbles in his career, including one this season. Also powering the Iowa defense is sophomore defensive back Jack Koerner, who leads the team with 50 tackles, including 28 solo. He also has four passes defensed, a forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

But just because the Hawkeyes have had the Golden Gophers' number does not guarantee they will cover the Minnesota vs. Iowa spread on Saturday.

That's because the Golden Gophers have been red-hot. They are 7-0 against the spread in their last seven conference games and have outscored their opposition 338-186 this season, an average of 37.5 to 20.7. In Big Ten play, Minnesota is outscoring its opponents 39.5 to 16.3. Minnesota has clinched its fifth winning season over the past seven years and is 21-13 under third-year coach P.J. Fleck.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan has been a major weapon. He's completed 131-of-193 passes for 2,100 yards and thrown for 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Last week, he tore up Penn State's defense, completing 18-of-20 passes for 339 yards and three TDs.

