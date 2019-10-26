Minnesota vs. Maryland: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 17 Minnesota (home) vs. Maryland (away)

Current Records: Minnesota 7-0; Maryland 3-4

What to Know

Maryland won both of their matches against Minnesota last season (31-24 and 42-13) and is aiming for the same result on Saturday. Maryland and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. The Terrapins strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 35.57 points per game.

The Terrapins might not have won anyway, but with 102 yards lost due to penalties, they really shot themselves in the foot last week. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 34-28 to Indiana. The Terrapins got a solid performance out of RB Javon Leake, who rushed for 158 yards and two TDs on 23 carries; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win. Leake put himself on the highlight reel with a 60-yard TD scramble in the. Leake has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Minnesota brought a six-game winning streak into their game against Rutgers last week; they left with a seven-game streak. Minnesota steamrolled Rutgers 42-7. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Golden Gophers had established a 21 to nothing advantage.

The Terrapins are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 4-3 against the spread.

Minnesota's victory lifted them to 7-0 while Maryland's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. We'll find out if the Golden Gophers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Terrapins can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Minnesota's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Terrapins.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Gophers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 58

Series History

Maryland have won two out of their last three games against Minnesota.