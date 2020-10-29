The Big Ten Conference, like the majority of the sports world, had its 2020 season put in jeopardy by the coronavirus pandemic before it began an abbreviated eight-game campaign last weekend. The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Maryland Terrapins did not fare well, as both schools were soundly defeated in their season openers. Both sides will be looking for a stronger showing when the Golden Gophers visit the Terrapins on Friday. Kickoff from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Minnesota (0-1) opened the scoring early against Michigan on Saturday but quickly lost the momentum and went on to endure a 49-24 loss. Maryland (0-1) suffered a similar fate in its first game, putting the first points on the board before being trounced 43-3 at Northwestern. The Golden Gophers are 20-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Maryland odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Maryland vs. Minnesota picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota vs. Maryland spread: Golden Gophers -20

Minnesota vs. Maryland over-under: 61 points

Minnesota vs. Maryland money line: Golden Gophers -1100, Terrapins +700

MIN: The Golden Gophers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a double-digit home loss

MD: The Terrapins are 1-5 ATS in their last six overall contests

Why Minnesota can cover

Despite the 25-point loss to Michigan, the Golden Gophers have a dangerous offense that is led by Tanner Morgan, who is 15-5 as the team's starting quarterback. He guided Minnesota to an 11-2 record as a sophomore last season, including a 31-24 triumph over Auburn in the Outback Bowl. The Gophers scored more than 30 points in 10 of those victories, while Morgan finished the campaign with school records of 3,253 yards, 30 touchdown passes and a completion percentage of 66.

Morgan has thrown a TD pass in a school-record 15 consecutive contests and is tied with Cory Sauter for fourth on Minnesota's all-time list with 40 scoring tosses. He lost leading receiver Tyler Johnson, who was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he still has a formidable target in Rashod Bateman. The junior wideout, who made nine catches for 101 yards against the Wolverines last week, finished last season with 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Why Maryland can cover

Taulia Tagovailoa's second impression has to be better than his first, as he completed only 14 of his 25 pass attempts against Northwestern for 94 yards while throwing three interceptions in his debut with the Terrapins. It was the first career start for the Hawaiian, who saw action in only three games with Alabama last season. Tagovailoa was 9-of-12 for 100 yards with one touchdown pass in those contests.

The Terrapins have performed well in home openers of late, winning 19 of their last 21. They are facing a Big Ten rival in their initial home game for the first time but are 2-0 against conference foes in that span, defeating North Carolina in 2001 and Miami in 2011 while members of the ACC. Maryland has a 3-2 edge over Minnesota in the all-time series, including a 42-13 victory on Sept. 22, 2018 in the last meeting at home.

