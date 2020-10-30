The Maryland Terrapins got their abbreviated 2020 season off to a good start on Saturday as they opened their game against Northwestern with a 12-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a field goal. It was all downhill from there, however, as they were outgained 325-64 on the ground en route to a 43-3 defeat. The Terrapins hope for a better effort when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday in Big Ten action. Kickoff from Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Maryland (0-1) and Minnesota (0-1) will be playing eight-game schedules exclusively against conference opponents, a decision made by the Big Ten after it initially put its season on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Minnesota also came up empty in its opener as it suffered a 49-24 loss to Michigan at home. The Golden Gophers are 18.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Maryland odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before making any Maryland vs. Minnesota picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota vs. Maryland spread: Golden Gophers -18.5

Minnesota vs. Maryland over-under: 61 points

Minnesota vs. Maryland money line: Golden Gophers -1000, Terrapins +650

MIN: The Golden Gophers are 10-1 against the spread in their last 11 games following a double-digit home loss

MD: The Terrapins are 1-5 ATS in their last six overall contests

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers used a dominant ground attack to roll past the Terrapins last season, rushing for 321 yards and four touchdowns in the rout. Treyson Potts ran four times for 42 yards and a score, but Mohamed Ibrahim was limited to 37 yards on seven carries and did not find the end zone. However, the junior should have much more success this time around.

Ibrahim was a workhorse against Michigan last weekend, running the ball 26 times for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. It was the seventh career 100-yard performance for the native of Baltimore, who also caught four passes for 17 yards. Tanner Morgan completed only 12 passes in last year's victory over Maryland, but two were for touchdowns.

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins ran the ball only 20 times against Northwestern and could enjoy some success versus Minnesota with more attempts. Senior Jake Funk rushed six times for 35 yards while freshman Peny Boone averaged six yards on five carries. Furthermore, the Golden Gophers allowed Michigan to rack up 253 yards on the ground last Saturday.

Nick DeGennaro had a solid debut for Maryland last weekend, as the freshman wide receiver made three catches for a team-leading 42 yards. Junior Dontay Demus Jr. had four receptions for 41 yards versus Northwestern to extend his streak to 16 straight games with a catch. Demus hauled in three passes for 21 yards against Minnesota last season.

How to make Minnesota vs. Maryland picks

