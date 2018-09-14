Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

How to watch Minnesota vs. Miami (OH) football game

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (away)

Current records: Minnesota 2-0; Miami (Ohio) 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Miami (Ohio) will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Ohio) suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Cincinnati last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Miami (Ohio).

Meanwhile, Minnesota were able to grind out a solid win over Fresno St., winning 21-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) can steal Minnesota's luck or if Minnesota records another victory instead.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Golden Gophers are a big 13 point favorite against the RedHawks.

Last season, Minnesota were 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Miami (Ohio), they were 3-8-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.

