Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (away)

Current records: Minnesota 2-0; Miami (Ohio) 0-2

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Miami (Ohio) will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami (Ohio) suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Cincinnati last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Miami (Ohio).

Meanwhile, Minnesota were able to grind out a solid win over Fresno St., winning 21-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.

Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) can steal Minnesota's luck or if Minnesota records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday at 3:30 PM ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Golden Gophers are a big 13 point favorite against the RedHawks.

Last season, Minnesota were 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Miami (Ohio), they were 3-8-0 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.