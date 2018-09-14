Minnesota vs. Miami (Ohio): How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAF start time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Miami (OH) football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks (away)
Current records: Minnesota 2-0; Miami (Ohio) 0-2
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Miami (Ohio) will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They are packing up and heading on the road for the first time this season. They face off against Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. Minnesota will be strutting in after a victory while Miami (Ohio) will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Miami (Ohio) suffered a grim 0-21 defeat to Cincinnati last week. This makes it the second loss in a row for Miami (Ohio).
Meanwhile, Minnesota were able to grind out a solid win over Fresno St., winning 21-14. The success made it back-to-back wins for Minnesota.
Miami (Ohio)'s loss took them down to 0-2 while Minnesota's victory pulled them up to 2-0. We'll see if Miami (Ohio) can steal Minnesota's luck or if Minnesota records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Golden Gophers are a big 13 point favorite against the RedHawks.
Last season, Minnesota were 4-7-1 against the spread. As for Miami (Ohio), they were 3-8-0 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Notre Dame vs. Vanderbilt odds, picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Vanderbilt vs. Notre Dame game 10,000 tim...
-
Week 3 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 3 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Expert college football picks, best bets
Barrett Sallee went 28-18 on his best bets at SportsLine last season
-
Texas vs. USC odds, top picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of USC and Texas
-
Washington at Utah pick, live stream
Utah looks to enter the Pac-12 title race with Washington coming to town
-
USC vs. Texas pick, live stream
The Trojans travel to the Longhorns for a rematch of last year's thrilling showdown