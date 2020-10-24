Who's Playing

No. 14 Michigan @ No. 18 Minnesota

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines are opening their 2020 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Minnesota ended up 11-2 last year and capped things off with a win over the Auburn Tigers in the Outback Bowl, so they are on the hunt for another strong season. Likewise, after a 9-4 record last season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, Michigan is coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers were ninth best in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 184.2 on average. Michigan was not quite as good, but they were no chumps, either: they ranked 10th in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the year allowing only 185.5 on average.

The Minnesota sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ABC

Odds

The Wolverines are a 3.5-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Michigan have won both of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last six years.