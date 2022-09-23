The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be on the road for the first time this season when they face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. Minnesota took care of business at home to open its campaign, blowing out New Mexico State, Western Illinois and Colorado. Michigan State, meanwhile, picked up wins over Western Michigan and Akron before losing to Washington on the road last week.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The Golden Gophers are favored by three points in the latest Michigan State vs. Minnesota odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 50.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Minnesota. Here are several college football odds for Michigan State vs. Minnesota:

Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread: Michigan State +3

Michigan State vs. Minnesota over/under: 50.5 points

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota has been building up to this game, blowing out three inferior opponents at home. The Golden Gophers are rested heading into Saturday's contest, as their starters have been sitting out near the end of games so far this season. Senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim is one of the best running backs in college football, averaging 6.9 yards per carry on 67 attempts.

Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan has been efficient, completing 71.7% of his passes for 618 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Michigan State is coming off a tough road loss, making this a difficult spot to bounce back against a motivated opponent. Minnesota, which has covered the spread in seven of its last eight road games, has a senior-laden roster that is not going to be intimidated by the atmosphere on Saturday.

Why Michigan State can cover

Michigan State opened the season with a pair of blowout wins at home, so it will be happy to return home following its loss at Washington last week. The Spartans went from No. 11 to unranked after losing to Washington, but they went 11-2 last season and should not be discounted after that one loss. Junior quarterback Payton Thorne has completed 63.8% of his passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns through three games.

Minnesota is going on the road for the first time after facing three inferior opponents, so the Golden Gophers are not adequately prepared for this matchup. Michigan State has won five consecutive games in this head-to-head series, including a 30-27 road win last season. The Spartans have also covered the spread in six consecutive home games, so they are comfortable playing at Spartan Stadium.

How to make Minnesota vs. Michigan State picks

The model has simulated Michigan State vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Michigan State? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan State vs. Minnesota spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.