Minnesota vs. Nebraska: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska football game
Who's Playing
Minnesota (home) vs. Nebraska (away)
Current Records: Minnesota 5-0-0; Nebraska 4-2-0
What to Know
Nebraska has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Nebraska and Minnesota will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at TCF Bank Stadium. Nebraska will be hoping to build upon the 53-28 win they picked up against Minnesota the last time they played.
It was a close one, but last week the Cornhuskers sidestepped Northwestern for a 13-10 win. WR Wan'Dale Robinson looked sharp as he caught seven passes for 123 yards and picked up 44 yards on the ground on seven carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Robinson has caught for more than 100 yards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota fell to Illinois 55-31 when the two teams last met in November of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Minnesota was the clear victor by a 40-17 margin over Illinois. The victory was familiar territory for the Golden Gophers, who now have five in a row.
The Cornhuskers are expected to lose this next one by 7.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Cornhuskers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Their wins bumped the Cornhuskers to 4-2 and the Golden Gophers to 5-0. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Nebraska enters the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for 10th in the the nation. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the game having picked the ball off six times, good for 19th in the the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Golden Gophers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Nebraska have won three out of their last four games against Minnesota.
- Oct 20, 2018 - Nebraska 53 vs. Minnesota 28
- Nov 11, 2017 - Minnesota 54 vs. Nebraska 21
- Nov 12, 2016 - Nebraska 24 vs. Minnesota 17
- Oct 17, 2015 - Nebraska 48 vs. Minnesota 25
Watch This Game Live
-
