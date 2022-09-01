New Mexico State head coach Jerry Kill, who spent four-plus seasons as Minnesota's coach before leaving in 2015, will face his old program in a Week 1 contest on Thursday night. Kill went 29-29, including an 0-3 record in bowl games, during his stint with Minnesota before leaving due to his epilepsy concerns. The Aggies will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 23-12 loss to Nevada at home in Week 0.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Golden Gophers are favored by 36 points in the latest Minnesota vs. New Mexico State odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 53. Before entering any New Mexico State vs. Minnesota picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Minnesota vs. New Mexico State spread: Minnesota -36.5

Minnesota vs. New Mexico State over/under: 53 points

Why Minnesota can cover

Minnesota returns multiple stars from last year's team, including running back Mohamed Ibrahim and quarterback Tanner Morgan. Ibrahim has rushed for 3,003 yards and 33 touchdowns during his career, while Morgan has thrown for 8,072 yards and 56 touchdowns. They are being backed up by a defense that has six returning starters from a unit that allowed 17.3 points per game in 2021.

New Mexico State looked extremely sloppy in Week 0, committing five turnovers and eight penalties in a home loss to Nevada. The Aggies have lost 18 consecutive road games, and they were blown out in a 48-10 final against Minnesota in 2018. Ibrahim rushed for 101 yards in that contest, and he is expected to have another huge game on Thursday.

Why New Mexico State can cover

New Mexico State has an advantage after playing a game last week, as it now has game action under its belt heading into Week 1. The Aggies might not have been able to pull off an upset against Nevada, but their defense held the Wolf Pack in check throughout the contest. They will now be able to make some adjustments on both sides of the ball, which is not a luxury that Minnesota has.

Kill will be motivated by facing his former team, so he will get an inspired effort from his squad. The Aggies have covered the spread in five of their last six games in the month of September. Minnesota is not going to be fired up for a matchup with a small school, and a slow start will be enough for New Mexico State to cover this number.

