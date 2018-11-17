Minnesota vs. Northwestern: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)

Current records: Minnesota 5-5-1; Northwestern 6-4-1

What to Know

Northwestern will square off against Minnesota at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. The teams both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.

A win is a win is a win, as they say, even a pretty close 14-10 victory over Iowa. Isaiah Bowser, who rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries, was a major factor in Northwestern's success.

Meanwhile, their game two weeks ago wasn't at all kind to Minnesota, but their most recent game may have softened the blow. They made easy work of Purdue last week and carried off a 41-10 win.

Everything came up roses for Northwestern against Minnesota when the two teams last met as the squad secured a 39-0 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.90

Prediction

The Golden Gophers are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

This season, Minnesota are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 5-4-1 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wildcats as a 3 point favorite.

Series History

Northwestern have won all of the games they've played against Minnesota in the last 4 years.