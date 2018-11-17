Minnesota vs. Northwestern Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Minnesota vs. Northwestern football game
Northwestern will challenge Minnesota on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are not about to give an easy one away.
Northwestern didn't have too many spare points in their matchup with Iowa last Saturday, but they still walked away with a 14-10 victory. No one put up better numbers for Northwestern than Isaiah Bowser, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 165 yards and 1 touchdown on 31 carries.
Meanwhile, everything went Minnesota's way against Purdue as they made off with a 41-10 win. The success represented a nice turnaround for Minnesota, who in their last game suffered a tough 55-31 defeat.
Everything came up roses for Northwestern against Minnesota the last time the two teams met as the squad secured a 39-0 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Northwestern since the team won't have home-field advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
