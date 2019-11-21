Minnesota vs. Northwestern odds: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Minnesota and Northwestern. Here are the results:
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Minnesota Golden Gophers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Northwestern is 2-8 overall and 2-4 at home, while Minnesota is 9-1 overall and 3-1 on the road. Minnesota reeled off nine consecutive wins to start the season before losing at Iowa, where the Golden Gophers have not won since 1999. Northwestern snapped a seven-game losing streak last Saturday. The Golden Gophers are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Northwestern vs. Minnesota odds, while the over-under is set at 39.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Northwestern picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns since its inception. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread.
Now, it has simulated Northwestern vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Northwestern rolled past Massachusetts last week as the Wildcats secured a 45-6 victory. Evan Hull rushed for 220 yards and four TDs on 24 carries. It was the first time since 2005 that a Wildcat rushed for 200 yards and four TDs in a game. Hull had 15 yards on eight carries previously, but injuries pushed him into the starting lineup.The Wildcats' defense did not let up a TD despite allowing 310 yards to Massachusetts.
Minnesota was within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but took the "L" against Iowa 23-19. A bright spot for Minnesota was the play of Tyler Johnson, who caught nine passes for 170 yards and one TD. It was the ninth consecutive road loss for Minnesota at Iowa. Tanner Morgan passed for 368 yards.
Minnesota still leads Wisconsin by one game in the Big Ten West and will finish its season at home vs. the Badgers.
The Wildcats are 11th worst in the nation in interceptions, having thrown 14 on the season. The Golden Gophers enter the contest having picked the ball off 14 times, good for third in the the nation.
So who wins Minnesota vs. Northwestern? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Minnesota vs. Northwestern spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks.
