Who's Playing

Purdue @ No. 21 Minnesota

Current Records: Purdue 2-2; Minnesota 4-0

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are 6-1 against the Purdue Boilermakers since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Minnesota and Purdue will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Huntington Bank Stadium. The Golden Gophers are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

You can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Minnesota's strategy against the Michigan State Spartans last week. Minnesota made easy work of MSU and carried off a 34-7 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Minnesota had established a 24 to nothing advantage. Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 268 yards on 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, things were close when the Boilermakers and the Florida Atlantic Owls clashed last week, but Purdue ultimately edged out the opposition 28-26. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Florida Atlantic made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Among those leading the charge for Purdue was RB Dylan Downing, who rushed for one TD and 113 yards on 15 carries. This was the first time Downing has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

This next matchup looks promising for Minnesota, who are favored by a full 12.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (3-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought the Golden Gophers up to 4-0 and the Boilermakers to 2-2. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Minnesota ranks first in the nation when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 17 on the season. But Purdue comes into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation at one. We'll see if their defense can keep Minnesota's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Huntington Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN2

Odds

The Golden Gophers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Boilermakers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Minnesota have won six out of their last seven games against Purdue.