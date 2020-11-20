Who's Playing

Purdue @ Minnesota

Current Records: Purdue 2-1; Minnesota 1-3

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Purdue Boilermakers are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 20 at TCF Bank Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

A victory for the Golden Gophers just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 35-7 walloping at the Iowa Hawkeyes' hands. QB Tanner Morgan had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 5.06 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, Purdue came up short for the first time this season against the Northwestern Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 27-20. No one really took over offensively for Purdue, but they did get scores from WR Milton Wright and TE Garrett Miller.

Minnesota is expected to lose this next one by 3. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Minnesota at 1-3 and Purdue at 2-1. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Golden Gophers are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 238.3 on average. The Boilermakers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 61.3 on average. We'll see if Purdue will be able to eat up some yardage on the ground this week or if the Gophers will finally shore up their defensive front.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Boilermakers are a 3-point favorite against the Golden Gophers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Minnesota have won four out of their last five games against Purdue.