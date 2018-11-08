Minnesota vs. Purdue live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAF on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)

Current records: Minnesota 4-5; Purdue 5-4

What to Know

Minnesota will be playing at home against Purdue at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Minnesota now faces the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Minnesota has to be hurting after a devastating 55-31 loss at the hands of Illinois last-week contest. Minnesota didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 9.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

As for Purdue, they had a rough outing against Michigan St. two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Purdue squeaked by Iowa by less than a field goal, winning 38-36.

Purdue's victory lifted them to 5-4 while Minnesota's defeat dropped them down to 4-5. David Blough will be someone to keep an eye on after he passed for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns last Saturday. Let see if he can build on that strong performance or if Minnesota's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday at 4:30 PM ET Where: TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota

TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a big 12 point favorite against the Golden Gophers.

This season, Minnesota is 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 6-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Minnesota has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Purdue.