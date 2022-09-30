The Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) hit the road to take on the red-hot No. 21 Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0) in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon. The Boilermakers narrowly escaped with a win last week, defeating Florida Atlantic 28-26. Minnesota just torched Michigan State 34-7 in East Lansing. Minnesota leads the all-time series 41-33-3 and has beaten Purdue in eight of the last nine meetings between the programs.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minnesota is set for noon ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Golden Gophers at -12 in Purdue vs. Minnesota odds, while the over/under for total points is 52.

Purdue vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -12

Purdue vs. Minnesota over/under: 52 points

Purdue vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -455, Purdue +345

PUR: Over is 6-0 in Boilermakers' last six games following a straight-up win

MINN: Golden Gophers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in October

Why Minnesota can cover

The Golden Gophers have been flying to the ball defensively. This unit is making things extremely difficult for opposing offenses. Through four games, they are ranked second in the country in scoring. Minnesota is also ranked first in the nation in total yards allowed (187.8), third in rushing yards allowed (61.8) and second in passing yards allowed (126).

Minnesota hasn't given up more than 10 points to be scored in any game thus far. Senior linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin is all over the field for this unit. Sori-Marin is very instinctive and fast for the Golden Gophers. He's first on the team in total tackles (25). In his last outing, the Illinois native secured a season-high nine tackles.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have an exciting and effective offense. Purdue is second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (311) while averaging 36 points per game. They may be without senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell who has an undisclosed injury. Senior quarterback Austin Burton showcased his ability to step up and have command of the offense.

Last week, Burton went 21 of 29 for 166 yards with three passing touchdowns. Senior Charlie Jones is a smooth route runner and a secure possession receiver. Jones has natural hands with the ability to track the ball extremely well downfield. The Illinois native is first in the nation in receptions (41), third in receiving yards (533), and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (7). On Sept. 17, he recorded 11 catches for 188 yards and a score.

