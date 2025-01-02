One of the most anticipated non-CFP bowl games takes place on Friday between Minnesota and Virginia Tech. It's the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl, and per tradition -- as well as sponsorship arrangement -- the winning coach will get a giant jar of mayonnaise dumped on his head. It could be either Minnesota's P.J. Fleck, who has led his team to a 7-5 record and has won his last five bowl game appearances. Or, it could be Virginia Tech's Brent Pry, who's guided his team to a 6-6 record, with the Hokies seeking back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2016-17. Virginia Tech is down more than a dozen starters due to NFL opt-outs and exits via the transfer portal, while a majority of Minnesota's roster remains intact.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The Golden Gophers are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points is 42.5. Before entering any Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech picks or 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl bets, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl 2025. Here are several college football betting lines for Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech:

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -9.5

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota over/under: 42.5 points

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -368, Virginia Tech +289

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Minnesota can cover

Since starting its season 2-2 against the spread (ATS), the Golden Gophers have been on a roll versus the line, only suffering one ATS defeat over their last eight games. Their overall ATS record of 8-3-1 is the best in the Big Ten, and just five teams in all of FBS have a better cover percentage this season. Also, you can't ignore Fleck's unparalleled bowl game success as he's 5-0 straight-up in bowl games at Minnesota, going 4-1 versus the line.

For the third time in four years, Minnesota boasts a top-12 scoring defense in all of FBS. It is stout both on the ground and thru the air, ranking in the top 25 nationally in both yards per rush allowed and yards per pass attempt given up. On offense, the Golden Gophers are clutch where it matters the most by ranking in the top 25 in both third-down conversion percentage and redzone scoring. Additionally, Fleck's squad dominates the turnover battle as it has twice as many takeaways (20) as it has giveaways (10).

Why Virginia Tech can cover

The Hokies have a commanding run game that has overwhelmed some of the best teams in the country. They ran for over 200 yards against Miami (FL), Syracuse and Marshall -- three 10-win teams -- and they nearly rewrote the program record books by rushing for 368 yards against Boston College. That success on the ground sets up playaction opportunities and downfield shots, and few take advantage of those more so than wideout Stephen Gosnell, who leads the ACC with 18.4 yards per reception.

On the other side of the ball, Virginia Tech doesn't make things easier for opposing quarterbacks as it allows the sixth-lowest completion percentage in college football. The Hokies rank 14th in sack rate, and that could cause issues for Minnesota's offense. The Golden Gophers have allowed 10 total sacks over their last two games and are expected to be without two starting offensive linemen due to transfers and opt-outs.

How to make Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech picks

The model has simulated Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the total projecting 50 combined points.

So who wins Minnesota vs. Virginia Tech in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl?