A Big Ten battle is on tap Saturday for Paul Bunyan's Axe between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at 4 p.m. ET at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin is 2-3 overall and 1-1 at home, while Minnesota is 3-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Golden Gophers are 4-1-1 against the spread in their last six meetings in Wisconsin.

The Badgers, meanwhile, are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following a straight-up loss. However, the favorite is 3-1-1 against the spread in the series' last five meetings. The Badgers are favored by 12.5-points in the latest Wisconsin vs. Minnesota odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota spread: Wisconsin -12.5

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota over-under: 47 points

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota money line: Wisconsin -475, Minnesota +360

What you need to know about Wisconsin



The Badgers have lost three straight, all to ranked teams, including a 28-7 setback to then-No. 16 Iowa last week. Wisconsin managed only 225 yards of offense and turned the ball over twice against the Hawkeyes.

Quarterback Graham Mertz has thrown for 976 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions. Running back Jalen Berger leads the Badgers with 267 rushing yards on 45 carries with a touchdown. Wisconsin's defense allows 251 yards and just 15.4 points per game, which ranks sixth in the nation.

What you need to know about Minnesota

The Golden Gophers were able to grind out a solid 24-17 victory over Nebraska in their last outing. Running back Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 108 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns in the victory.

Ibrahim has rumbled for 925 yards on 175 carries with 15 touchdowns this season. Quarterback Tanner Morgan has thrown for 1,214 yards and five touchdowns against four interceptions. Minnesota's defense allows 431.5 yards and 31.8 points per game.

