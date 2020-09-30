Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Wednesday that star wide receiver Rashod Bateman has received clearance from the NCAA to play for the Golden Gophers this season after he had initially opted out when it appeared the Big Ten would not play this fall. Bateman was one of the top receivers in the nation as a sophomore, helping lead Minnesota to an 11-2 record last season.

"I want to thank the NCAA, Big Ten and our compliance office for working together and coming to a resolution that restored Rashod's eligibility and allows him to play this fall," Fleck said in a statement. "Rashod represents everything that is right about college football, and I am filled with joy for him. He has always wanted to be a Gopher and now has the opportunity to wear a Minnesota jersey again. Rashod is one of the best football players in the nation, but he's even a better person, teammate and son."

Bateman said in a video shared from his Twitter account that he is changing his jersey number from No. 13 to No. 0 "because there is zero tolerance for racism in this culture." Fleck praised the junior star for that move in his statement.

"I am also proud of Rashod for utiliizing his platform to encourage social change," Fleck said. "This season, he will be wearing No. 0, which represents that there is zero tolerance for racism in our culture and is a call to action to end racism in our society."

Because Bateman signed with an agent after he initially opted out, he had to go through the NCAA's Student-Athlete Reinstatement process to regain his eligibility. That made his return to the field a more complicated case than that of other Big Ten stars such as Ohio State's Shaun Wade and Wyatt Davis as well as Purdue's Rondale Moore, who reportedly did not sign with agents after opting out and have since opted back in.

Bateman caught 111 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019 and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the best receiver in college football. He is the No. 2 wide receiver prospect in the 2021 draft class, according to CBS Sports' rankings.