Miss. State vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)

Current records: Miss. State 6-4-1; Arkansas 2-8-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arkansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Miss. State at noon. Arkansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.7 points per game.

Last Saturday, Arkansas came up short against LSU, falling 17-24. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of Cheyenne O'Grady, who caught 6 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Miss. State faltered in their match last week. They have to be aching after a bruising 0-24 loss to Alabama. Miss. State were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-21.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.70

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a big 22 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Miss. State are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Arkansas, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 19.5 point favorite.

Series History

Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.