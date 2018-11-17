Miss. State vs. Arkansas: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Mississippi State vs. Arkansas football game

Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (away)

Current records: Miss. State 6-4-1; Arkansas 2-8-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Arkansas will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will square off against Miss. State at noon. Arkansas are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 32.7 points per game.

Last Saturday, Arkansas came up short against LSU, falling 17-24. A silver lining for Arkansas was the play of Cheyenne O'Grady, who caught 6 passes for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 45 points the game before, Miss. State faltered in their match last week. They have to be aching after a bruising 0-24 loss to Alabama. Miss. State were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 0-21.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi
  • TV: ESPN
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $39.70

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a big 22 point favorite against the Razorbacks.

This season, Miss. State are 5-4-0 against the spread. As for Arkansas, they are 5-4-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 19.5 point favorite.

Series History

Miss. State have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Arkansas.

  • 2017 - Arkansas Razorbacks 21 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 28
  • 2016 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 42 vs. Arkansas Razorbacks 58
  • 2015 - Arkansas Razorbacks 50 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 51
Our Latest Stories