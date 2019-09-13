Miss. State vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Kansas State football game
Who's Playing
Miss. State (home) vs. Kansas State (away)
Current Records: Miss. State 2-0-0; Kansas State 2-0-0
What to Know
Kansas State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Miss. State at noon at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
Kansas State kept a clean sheet against Bowling Green last week. The Wildcats steamrolled Bowling Green 52 to nothing. No one put up better numbers for the Wildcats than RB James Gilbert, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries.
Meanwhile, Miss. State won their last game against So. Miss, and it was the same story this time around. Miss. State put the hurt on So. Miss with a sharp 38-15 win. Thirty-eight seems to be a good number for the Bulldogs as the team scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Louisiana.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Wildcats haven't allowed an interception yet. As for the Bulldogs, they have yet to allow a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Kansas State 10 vs. Miss. State 31
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Manziel uniform stolen from Texas A&M
The alleged Manziel jersey thief has been identified by police
-
Week 3: Clemson's test at Syracuse
Breaking down the top storylines ahead of the third week of the 2019 college football season
-
Winless teams likely to go bowling
Nobody wants to start 0-2, but it doesn't mean the season is over when it happens
-
Washington State vs. Houston odds, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Houston vs. Washington State game 10,000...
-
Boston College vs. Kansas picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Kansas vs. Boston College game 10,000...
-
UNC vs. Wake Forest odds, sims, picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of UNC football and just locked in his picks for Friday.