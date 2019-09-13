Miss. State vs. Kansas State: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. Kansas State (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 2-0-0; Kansas State 2-0-0

What to Know

Kansas State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Miss. State at noon at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

Kansas State kept a clean sheet against Bowling Green last week. The Wildcats steamrolled Bowling Green 52 to nothing. No one put up better numbers for the Wildcats than RB James Gilbert, who really brought his A game. He rushed for 103 yards and 2 touchdowns on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, Miss. State won their last game against So. Miss, and it was the same story this time around. Miss. State put the hurt on So. Miss with a sharp 38-15 win. Thirty-eight seems to be a good number for the Bulldogs as the team scooped up a victory with the same point total in their contest two weeks ago against Louisiana.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Wildcats haven't allowed an interception yet. As for the Bulldogs, they have yet to allow a single interception, either. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 7.5 point favorite against the Wildcats.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Miss. State won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.