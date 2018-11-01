Miss. State vs. Louisiana Tech: How to watch live stream, TV channel, start time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (away)
Current records: Miss. State 5-3; Louisiana Tech 6-2
What to Know
Miss. State will be playing 60 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will take on Louisiana Tech at 7:30 p.m. The two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Miss. State had a rough outing against LSU two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Miss. State strolled past Texas A&M with points to spare last week, taking the match 28-13. Among those leading the charge for Miss. State was Nick Fitzgerald, who picked up 88 yards on the ground on 16 carries and accumulated 241 passing yards. That makes it three straight good games in a row from Fitzgerald.
Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech might be getting used to good results now that the team has three wins in a row. They took their matchup against FAU 21-13.
Miss. State were fully in charge the last time the two teams met, breezing past Louisiana Tech 57-21. Will Miss. State repeat their success, or does Louisiana Tech have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 23.5 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
This season, Miss. State are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana Tech, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Miss. State have won both of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 21 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 57
- 2015 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 45 vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 20
-
