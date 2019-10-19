Miss. State vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

Miss. State (home) vs. No. 2 LSU (away)

Current Records: Miss. State 3-3-0; LSU 6-0-0

What to Know

LSU is 3-1 against Miss. State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. LSU and Miss. State will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Miss. State likes a good challenge.

It was all tied up at the half for LSU and Florida last week, but LSU stepped up in the second half. The Tigers took their game against Florida 42-28. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 13 carries, and QB Joe Burrow, who passed for 293 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Burrow's 54-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against Tennessee, falling 20-10. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

LSU's win lifted them to 6-0 while Miss. State's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. We'll see if LSU can repeat their recent success or if Miss. State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.07

Odds

The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: 62

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last four games against Miss. State.