Miss. State vs. LSU: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
How to watch Mississippi State vs. LSU football game
Who's Playing
Miss. State (home) vs. No. 2 LSU (away)
Current Records: Miss. State 3-3-0; LSU 6-0-0
What to Know
LSU is 3-1 against Miss. State since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. LSU and Miss. State will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. The Tigers know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past six matchups -- so hopefully Miss. State likes a good challenge.
It was all tied up at the half for LSU and Florida last week, but LSU stepped up in the second half. The Tigers took their game against Florida 42-28. LSU's success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who rushed for 134 yards and two TDs on 13 carries, and QB Joe Burrow, who passed for 293 yards and three TDs on 24 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Burrow's 54-yard TD bomb to WR Ja'Marr Chase in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs came up short against Tennessee, falling 20-10. This makes it the second loss in a row for the Bulldogs.
The Tigers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 18.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-1-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.
LSU's win lifted them to 6-0 while Miss. State's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. We'll see if LSU can repeat their recent success or if Miss. State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field -- Starkville, Mississippi
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.07
Odds
The Tigers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 19-point favorite.
Over/Under: 62
Series History
LSU have won three out of their last four games against Miss. State.
- Oct 20, 2018 - LSU 19 vs. Miss. State 3
- Sep 16, 2017 - Miss. State 37 vs. LSU 7
- Sep 17, 2016 - LSU 23 vs. Miss. State 20
- Sep 12, 2015 - LSU 21 vs. Miss. State 19
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
Watch This Game Live
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
CFB DFS, Week 8: Best lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in career winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
No. 4 Ohio State steamrolls Northwestern
The Buckeyes continued to show again why they're the class of the Big Ten with another dominant...
-
College football top 25 picks, Week 8
A closer look at the top games on the slate in Week 8 of the 2019 college football season
-
Ohio State vs. Northwestern pick, stream
It's a Friday Night Lights game in Evanston
-
UNC gets five-star defensive end
Mack Brown has the crown jewel of his 2020 class
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Miami takes down No. 20 Virginia
The Hurricanes are now .500 on the season, and the Cavs are not in control of the ACC Coastal
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game